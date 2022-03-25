Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Grows By 7,400.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGII traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,727. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International
