Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Decreases By 88.2%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,374. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. MusclePharm has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.00.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

