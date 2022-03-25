Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 93.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,167. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

