Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Declines By 89.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PetroTal stock remained flat at $$0.54 on Friday. 180,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
About PetroTal (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroTal (PTALF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.