Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Declines By 89.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PetroTal stock remained flat at $$0.54 on Friday. 180,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

