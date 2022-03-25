Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Declines By 83.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 29,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

