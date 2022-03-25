Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Declines By 83.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 29,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67.
About Precision Optics
