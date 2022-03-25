Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Rises By 2,428.6%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 2,428.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BICEY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

