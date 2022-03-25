Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rises By 8,500.0%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZTE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 37,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ZTE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

