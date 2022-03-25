Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of LWSCF remained flat at $$12.13 during midday trading on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

