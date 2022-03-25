SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.