SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

