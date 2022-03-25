Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.45.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI opened at $152.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $596,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.