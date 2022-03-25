Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.22. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 3,414 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

