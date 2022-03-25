Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218. Sizzle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

