Skylight Health Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLHG. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

