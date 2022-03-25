Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,629. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.