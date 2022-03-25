SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 796.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

