Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 79732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.
About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.