Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price target on the stock.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

LON SMS opened at GBX 780.10 ($10.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 810.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.