Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Average PT from Brokerages

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.27) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 810.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

