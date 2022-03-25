Smiths Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.30 (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,500.50 ($19.75) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,515.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,490.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.
In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
