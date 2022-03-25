Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is $3.61. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 53.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.68. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,539. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

