Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SONX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

