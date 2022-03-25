Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.54 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

