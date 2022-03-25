Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). 468,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 395,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £59.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.88.

Get Sosandar alerts:

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.