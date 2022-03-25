Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

