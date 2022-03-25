SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.15 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

