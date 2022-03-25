SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,713,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after buying an additional 285,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

