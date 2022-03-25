Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.81.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 553,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

