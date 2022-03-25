Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.90) to GBX 347 ($4.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.24).

LON SPI opened at GBX 250.57 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.44 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.86.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,202.61).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

