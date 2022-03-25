Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

