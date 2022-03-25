Spire Wealth Management Has $48,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.24 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.