Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.