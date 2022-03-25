Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $6,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

