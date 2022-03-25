Spire Wealth Management Purchases 862 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.