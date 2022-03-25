Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.67 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

