Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.33

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.33 and last traded at C$61.78, with a volume of 18375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

