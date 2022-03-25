Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. 912,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,929. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

