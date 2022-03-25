SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

