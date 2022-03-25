St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,680 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,456.50 ($19.17) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,462.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,547.36. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The company has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

