St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,455 ($19.15). The stock had a trading volume of 412,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,832. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.36. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

