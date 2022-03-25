StaFi (FIS) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $43.01 million and $3.81 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00198652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00442463 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

