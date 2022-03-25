Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Up 2.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,392,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,308,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.
Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).
Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
