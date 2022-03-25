Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.96.
About Stanley Electric (Get Rating)
