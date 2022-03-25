Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $88.01 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 45635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
