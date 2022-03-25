Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 14th

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

SCS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

