Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 6,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 817,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 368,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Steelcase by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 158,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

