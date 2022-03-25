Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 391,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

