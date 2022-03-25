Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,785 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.76.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

