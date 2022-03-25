stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00029727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.