StockNews.com Downgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of IBA opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

