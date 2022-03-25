StockNews.com Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

